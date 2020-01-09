Aztron Nova 10.0 x 32 2020 – SUP Board Review

Aztron is a SUP brand from Hong Kong that appeared in 2018 on the international Stand Up Paddle market and which already boasts a full-range of inflatable stand up paddle boards, hard boards, as well other watersport gear already sold around the world through a global distribution network.

For our first product review of 2020, we take a look at the Aztron Nova 10’0 Compact Double Chamber iSUP, the company’s newest release for 2020.

MEET THE AZTRON NOVA 10”0” COMPACT DOUBLE CHAMBER iSUP

The Nova 10.0 packs down small, looks cool and is definitely a value package for the price (see international prices below). At present, most iSUPs on the market are mostly similar in size when they are all packed down and in their bags, but the 2020 Aztron NOVA Compact Double Chamber iSUP is an all-round stand up paddle board that is half the size of most iSUPs.

Everything including the double-action pump, 4-piece adjustable aluminum paddle, 8-feet coil leash and twin fins fit into the 40cm by 35cm by 56cm backpack. With the smaller bag, it is much easier and more comfortable carrying it to and from the beach. The overall board design is well designed with customized graphic and bright color for maximum visual impact, a general look & feel trend at Aztron.

The Aztron Nova EVA anti-slip foot pad is purposely split in half, and the carry handle is offset, so it allows folding in the middle.

CONSTRUCTION

The Aztron Nova, just like all other Aztron iSUPs is built with the Double-Chamber structure, but with the newly introduced Double Chamber Lite Tech (30:70 air distribution), it is able to fold down to almost half the size of a regular SUP bag. The extra air chamber provides both extra safety measures and extra stiffness due to the i-beam wall between the two chambers. To inflate the NOVA, it is very simple with the double-action pump that comes standard with the package. All you need to do is inflate the inner chamber first to 15psi, and then inflate the outer chamber to 15psi.

SPECIFICATIONS

The NOVA board is 10 feet long, 32 inches wide and 6 inches thick. The outline shape is popular all-round with curvy rocker at front. Due to the thickness and width of the board, it can accommodate heavier paddlers up to 90 kg. A pro for heavier paddlers which is likely to be a con for lighter ones who might feel standing too tall over the water.

LENGTH 10’0″ / 305CM WIDTH 32″ / 81CM THICKNESS 6″ / 15CM VOLUME 275L WEIGHT 9KG / 20LBS MAX.PRESSURE 15PSI REC.RIDER

WEIGHT 85KG / 187LBS MAX. PAYLOAD 115KG / 254LBS

HIGHLIGHTS

The Aztron Nova comes with two customized 5-inch push-in side fins. The fins are made of top quality nylon; it is super solid and fits well with the specially designed fin base.



PRICES

The Aztron NOVA is a fantastic all-round board that is half the size of most iSUPs… and also half the price too!

Europe: €349

USA: $349

UK: £349

For more information visit and/or follow:

Website: www.aztronsports.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AztronGlobal/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/aztronglobal/