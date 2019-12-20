APP World Tour 2020: Dates and New Stops Announced

The APP World Tour team is not slowing down and has released official 2020 schedule with new stops added to the pipeline. After a spectacular 2019 season that saw dramatic action across every event on Tour, the APP is continuing its legacy in Osaka, San Francisco and Paris, while adding a new World Tour Opener on the northwest coast of France (Pornichet), and delivering dedicated downwind and dedicated surf sprint events to complete the 2020 line up.

The City Paddle Festivals: Osaka, Paris, San Francisco

The City Paddle Festivals concept will be continued in 2020 with the APP World Tour’s flagship events in Osaka and Paris, continuing on the legacy of weekend festivals to celebrate the sport, mass participation and pro spectacle in major global Cities. Also remaining a fixture on Tour is Red Bull Heavy Water in San Francisco, providing the wildcard, extreme event on Tour and what has now been well established as the World’s Toughest Race.

France announced as the World Tour Opener

New for 2020 is the World Tour Opener in Pornichet, France: APP World Tour team is working with partners in France to strengthen the sport from the ground up, the Pornichet event will provide a great seaside venue that celebrates community and participation, as well as showcasing the World’s best in action in this unique venue in the Tour line up.

Dates to be confirmed for a downwind stop in the US

Also new for 2020 will be the downwind stop on Tour, something that the APP World Tour organisers felt was missing in 2019, and will be celebrated this coming year with an all new stop in North America. With exact date and location to be finalized over the coming month, the APP has identified the window and are working with several host venues to finalize before officially announcing early in the New Year.

New for 2020: Gran Canaria Surf Sprints

The final element to be added is the Gran Canaria Surf Sprints: to be held in conjunction with the amazing World Championship Tour Surfing Final in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the Surf Sprints will complete the ‘all-terrain’ approach the APP is committed to deliver in 2020 to ensure the most well rounded Champions are crowned at the end of the season in Paris.

APP World Tour 2020 Schedule

26th – 28th June: Pornichet, France (Distance & Sprints)

Pornichet, France (Distance & Sprints) July / August (dates to be finalized): US West (location to be announced – Downwind Distance)

US West (location to be announced – Downwind Distance) 25th – 27th September : Osaka, Japan (Distance & Sprints)

: Osaka, Japan (Distance & Sprints) 12th – 30th October : Red Bull Heavy Water, San Francisco (Wildcard / Extreme Distance)

: Red Bull Heavy Water, San Francisco (Wildcard / Extreme Distance) 28th – 29th November : Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Surf Sprints)

: Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Surf Sprints) 4th – 6th December: Paris, France (Distance & Sprints)

To find out more and for any enquiries about the schedule visit www.appworldtour.com or email APP directly at info@appworldtour.com