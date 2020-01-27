Train and Explore: Blackfish Paddles announce Performance Camps with SUP Champ Lincoln Dews

With a family of four generations of grassroots watermen, salt water seems to run in Lincoln Dews veins. When he’s not shredding the global SUP racing scene, he sails some of the toughest waters dubbed the ‘Everest’ of ocean racing. His passion for the sport that stems from growing up within the ocean paddling scene from a young grom, is perfectly aligned with Blackfish Paddles philosophy and affinity to water. As part of the Blackfish Pro Team, Lincoln has also been working closely with David Smart, the brand’s Founder, on new paddle designs, as well as innovative, eco-friendly constructions and packaging for products. Viento 520, the brand’s lightest and highest performance paddle, is the result of this collaboration and vigorous testing. TotalSUP caught up with this super talented and busy athlete, ahead of the launch of Blackfish Performance Camps in Thailand (3-8 April 2020) and Squamish, British Columbia (6-7 July 2020) where Lincoln will be running SUP training clinics.

Hi Lincoln, massive congratulations on your epic SUP racing season and the 2019 ICF World Champion title! What were your favourite moments of 2019?

Thank you! 2019 was another big year for me, with some very good memories. As a competitor there are always moments that stand out. For me these were the duels I’ve had with Michael Booth in the APP distance races all year. Michael is someone that I love racing but hate losing too. So have some close races in Paris and London where we both threw everything at each other was something special looking back. Even though Michael beat me 3-0 this year!

You’re a surfer, sailor, paddler, an all-round professional waterman. How did you discover the sport of stand-up paddleboarding?

I’ve always been a ‘Jack of all, master of none’ kind of person, choosing to take new challenges and opportunities whenever I can. Stand up started for me way back in 2007, when I was first exposed to the racing, at the Noosa Festival of Surf. It was such a novelty back thing, riding huge boards through the surf. It’s been amazing to see the sport grow and progress.

Right after your SUP racing season you have taken part in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race dubbed the ‘Everest’ of ocean racing. Could you tell us more about this challenge?

The Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has a pretty incredible history, and as a competitor it’s one of the most thrilling sports events I’ve ever been a part of. A 630 nautical mile race across a stretch famous of wild storms. Coming from a sailing family, I Was used to dad leaving Christmas Day to prepare for race (that starts on the 26th December). So it feels like very much a right of passage to be doing the same. This year was my second time racing, and nice to be able to soak in the atmosphere little more.

Blackfish Paddles is one of the contemporary brands attuned to their values and integrating sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation. Could you tell us more about your connection to the Blackfish Paddles brand?

Blackfish is a brand that I’m very proud to be aligned with. We share many similarities and passions. 2019 was very exciting, to be working on new paddle designs, as well as new eco-friendly constructions and packaging for products. We also got some passion projects up in Howe Sound, Squamish and Hood River. We’ve got some very cool things in the works for 2020. So watch this space!



There are some exciting projects in the pipeline, the Blackfish Performance Camps in Thailand and Squamish, British Columbia where you’ll be running SUP training. Could you tell us more about the Blackfish training camps?

The training camps are incredibly exciting for me. I’ve worked as a strength and conditioning coach for athletes over the years and I’m really looking forward to sharing my passion and knowledge. Plus, the locations are some of the best training venues in the world.

What are your 2020 SUP race plans?

My goals for SUP racing haven’t changed. I want to win the biggest races against the best guys. I’ve got my eye on Molokai2Oahu this year. It’s a race I haven’t won before. So it would be a nice addition.

What would you say to paddlers who are just entering the SUP racing scene?

Enjoy it! The sport is in an amazing place right now. There’s lots of amazing events all over the globe. And the paddle community is very cool to be a part of.

Any predictions for the sport of stand-up paddleboarding in 2020?

There are so many cool things happening in the sport right now. I think we are going to see some growth in some of the more unique events around the world.

Thank you very much for your time and good luck with your 2020 SUP racing season!

