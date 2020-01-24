Ze Race 2020 – GPS Tracker & Live Feed

Follow the 10th edition of Ze Race, live on TotalSUP on Saturday January 25th. Starting for the very first time from the island of La Désirade, Ze Race’s elite course has become this year’s the longest downwind race in the world 55 kms / 34.2 miles!

With only 8 knots of wind announced, unfortunately this year’s Ze Race is likely to be a very flat and long event!

Ze Race organizers are providing this year a 2 hour multi-camera livestream at mid-race which will cover the end of the race as well as an online GPS tracker.

Ze Race 2020 Live Feed

Go to www.facebook.com/totalsupofficial from 1.00pm / 1.30pm local time

Worldwide schedules:

France: 6.o0pm

UK: 6.o0pm

USA – East Coast : 12.00 pm

USA – West Coast: 9.00 am

Australia – Gold Coast: Sunday 3 am

Ze Race 2020 GPS tracker

