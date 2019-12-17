Top Tips for Cold Water SUP from Blackfish Paddles

“There is a widely held belief that SUP is a ‘Summer’ activity. I don’t agree with this,” says Peter Allen of Blackfish Paddles, designers of high performance, refined and handcrafted SUP paddles. “With the right mindset, preparation and equipment, SUP can be enjoyed safely at any time of the year. The smaller crowds, nature and Winter scenery make the water a special place to be in the cold months and with the correct gear it can be warmer than most Winter sports like skiing!” TotalSUP caught up with the endurance paddler based in Vancouver, to chat about preparing for paddleboarding in Winter.

What are the benefits of cold water SUP?

We are lucky in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) in the fact we don’t get the deep freeze that other parts of Canada (and the US) gets but it definitely could not be described as warm here through the winter! You need to be prepared to paddle safely here (or anywhere) in the winter when the temperature drops.

Benefits of cold water SUP? No crowds! There are very few other paddlers and even fewer boats! I’ve lost count of the amount of Winter mornings I have had our local bay to myself, it’s so peaceful and tranquil.

Nature and scenery: It’s pretty special to be paddling with snow on the surrounding mountains. There is also something magical about paddling while it is snowing! In Vancouver we have lots of migratory birds and wildlife in the Fall and Early Winter.

Off season paddling is the time to get a head start on the competition for next year’s race season. Build that base with early season (Winter) miles! I have completed the Yukon River Quest (YRQ) in 2017 and 2019 and the Seventy48 in 2018. Training for all of these started in Winter and this early season paddling was vital to my preparations and training. Being able to cold water SUP allows to scratch that paddling itch, even in the depth of Winter!

What SUP gear and apparel do you use for cold water paddling?

There’s no such thing as bad conditions – just inappropriate clothing! Usually will take out my all round board – more stable and less chance of ending up in the cold water! I am really enjoying my ONE SUP EVO 2.0 right now.

The Andaman 520 has traditionally been my paddle of choice but this has recently been replaced by the Viento, my new go to, it is such a great paddle!

When Winter gets going and temperatures plummet I swear by my drysuit (Kokatat Surge Semi Dry Suit). Best money I have ever spent on paddling gear. For me wetsuits are not a great option for cold weather SUP, unless you plan on spending a lot of time in the water for example for surfing. They are too warm and restrictive. The drysuit is all round more comfortable. You can move more freely and the option of being able to layer underneath means the suit can be used in a range of temperatures. As things get colder just layer more and vice versa when the air temperature starts to rise!

If you are thinking about investing in a drysuit, do it! You won’t regret it, but I would definitely recommend getting one with attached waterproof socks. I don’t know why anyone would get a drysuit without these. I am at my happiest with warm and dry feet!

As soon as the Fall arrives I start wearing my ‘traditional’ jacket PFD – I really like the Mustang Survival Khimera. It is lightweight and low profile and has the added benefit of being able to inflate for extra buoyancy if needed. The full PFD adds warmth and helps keep your head above water if you do go for a swim and reduces the risk of cold water shock being an issue.

I will also bring a waterproof bag with an extra layer, food, communication device (phone), head lamp (days are short), gloves and toque (beanie). Even though I really don’t like paddling in gloves and try to avoid using them as much as possible, I always bring a set with me just in case I need them.

What is your advice for paddlers aiming to paddle in Winter?

Advice for paddlers aiming to paddle in the Winter? Nice weather is a state of mind!

The margin for error is much smaller in Winter than Summer, so you need to be prepared! Do you know the weather forecast? Wind? Air and water temperature? Is it suitable for paddling? If in doubt, don’t go.

Dress for the water temperature. If you are not in a drysuit, are you prepared for getting wet? This is especially important in the Spring as weather might be warming up but the water is still COLD! If you are not in a drysuit, neoprene, quick drying synthetics and wool are the go to and avoid cotton at all costs! Spare layers, food, headlamp are all good things to bring with you in case you are out longer than expected.

Paddle in a group as safety is in numbers. If you are paddling solo make sure you have a plan and you let a responsible person know where you are going and when you are due back. Also it’s a good idea to bring a communication device (phone/VHF radio) with you.

Have a plan for after, a change of dry and warm clothes. Tea or coffee in a thermos to drink once you get back to the car to warm up is also a good idea. I usually go straight to the coffee shop after paddling in Winter.

Thank you very much for your time and have an epic Winter SUP!

To find out more about Blackfish Paddles and their progressive, refined, handcrafted designs, visit www.blackfishpaddles.com