Paddle Logger Shortlisted for the 2020 Sports Technology Awards in “Most Innovative Sports App”

PRESS RELEASE – LONDON, UK: On 11th March 2020, The STA Group announced the shortlist for the 2020 Sports Technology Awards and revealed that Paddle Logger had been shortlisted in the Most Innovative Sports App category for its work creating the Paddle Logger App and services.

Having received hundreds of entries from 31 countries which representing 45 sports, 50 industry leaders from sports, technology and business spent approximately 25 days collectively determined which were the best. Once again, the full shortlist comprises some of sports biggest organizations as well as many of its most visionary, including F1, ASICS, World Athletics, Manchester United and La Liga lining up to contest the coveted Sports Technology Awards trophies.

Full list here

Rebecca Hopkins, STA Group CEO, said: ‘The range of technology showcased this year, as well as the caliber of organizations participating, has been outstanding. The Sports Technology Awards are a highly prized, internationally respected mark of excellence but this has only been achieved thanks to our amazingly knowledgeable, committed judges and the support of visionary brands across the global sector. Consequently, it is reasonable to claim that this shortlist is a comprehensive, unique and authoritative representation of what innovations are important in sport. We look forward to announcing the winners at our ceremony on June 25th at The Londoner, Leicester Square.’

“Frankly, since we got the news it has been difficult to contain how stoked we are by this. On a personal note, as a small team of two, Lewis and I have worked extremely hard bootstrapping this brand, developing our service for paddlers around the world, so I am particularly proud we have got this recognition. Especially as we also operate in a relatively small global market, it is fantastic to be representing paddlesports on the shortlist with the likes of sailing, football and running.” – David Walker Founder/CEO

The 2020 ceremony will be held at The Londoner, London’s newest ‘super-boutique luxury hotel’ on the hugely prestigious Leicester Square – giving guests the chance to walk the red carpet at an iconic landmark. Gathering to see which brands will win are leading sports industry figures, technology visionaries and elite athletes. Tickets are available through the Group’s Global Ticketing Partner, Ticketmaster Sport, on its Universe platform.

Editors Notes: The Sports Technology Awards is the leading global celebration of technology-led innovation across the international sports sector. Held annually as a competition to highlight outstanding advances in the industry, the Awards is run by The STA Group, judged by over 50 visionaries from sports, technology and business. Between three and seven brands are shortlisted in every category, with one outright winner being awarded in each. The Awards were first held in 2014 and now attract hundreds of entries from more than 30 countries and 50 sports. The Group is also proud to be partnered with Ticketmaster Sport, lawyers Charles Russell Speechlys, the English Institute of Sport and Capgemini

More information about Paddle Logger can be found at www.paddlelogger.com

More information about The Sports Technology Awards can be found at www.sportstechgroup.org



